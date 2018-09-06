Asheville, N.C. (FOX Carolina)
Asheville police say a suspect surrendered himself to police Thursday night after being named in a shooting at Hillcrest Apartments early that same morning.
Police said one person was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Robert Bernard Shelton, Jr. was charged in the shooting.
Police said Shelton is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Shelton is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $350,000 bond.