Asheville, N.C. (FOX Carolina)

Asheville police say a suspect surrendered himself to police Thursday night after being named in a shooting at Hillcrest Apartments early that same morning.

Police said one person was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Robert Bernard Shelton, Jr. was charged in the shooting.

Police said Shelton is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Shelton is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $350,000 bond. 

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

