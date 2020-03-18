IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says SWAT, Anderson County deputies, and EMS personnel were out on scene along Parker Bowie Road in Iva.
Deputies say they received a call around 11:15 p.m. in reference to a mental health issue. Upon arrival, they encountered a gentleman who reportedly fired shots into the ground before running into the residence.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office Negotiations and SWAT personnel were called out to the scene to assist.
Around 12:40 a.m., deputies say the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.
