Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a BP gas station on New Cut Road after receiving reports of a shooting.
Deputies say the caller, Ryan Rogers, also advised dispatch that someone had been hit by gunfire.
When deputies arrived on scene they said they couldn't locate a disturbance nor a victim. Once inside the gas station, deputies say they made contact with a man who appeared to be unable to stand still. Deputies identified the man as Rogers, who confirmed to deputies that he was the person who called 911.
Deputies say when questioned about the call he began mumbling and tried to walk away, at which time they attempted to detain him to speak with him.
Deputies say Rogers tensed up and begin resisting before he was taken to the ground, face down. While on the ground, deputies say Rogers then placed his hands underneath him in an attempt to keep deputies from handcuffing him. At this time, because deputies didn't know if he had a weapon, Rogers was tased in the leg, twice, then handcuffed the sheriff's office said.
Deputies say during the arrest, they believe Rogers ingested something, so he was subsequently taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, before being transported to the detention center.
Deputies say Rogers will be charged with public disorderly conduct and unlawful use of 911.
