GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A man is in custody after surrendering to detectives in regard to shooting that took place on July 26, police say.
The victim told officers he had been in a scuffle with the suspect, and left afterward. The victim told officers that he went to his place of business where the suspect followed him.
The suspect allegedly held the victim at gunpoint for one hour.
The victim told officers that during that time, the suspect struck him multiple times and fired off two shots from his gun into the wall. The victim was also able to show fresh injuries demonstrating where the suspect hit him.
45-year-old Thomas Shane Saxon is being charged with attempted murder, assault and battery in the first degree, kidnapping, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Saxon is being held in Greenwood County Detention Center where he is awaiting a pending bond hearing.
