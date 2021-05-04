GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Offices said they are investigating a homicide shooting that happened Tuesday night.
According to the sheriff's office, at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Corey Jerome Daniel, 43, was sitting in a parked car in the parking lot of Dollar General when Rosemond pulled up and got out of his car. The two exchanged words back and forth before Rosemond walked towards Daniel's car and as he did, Daniel pulled out a gun and shot Rosemond. Daniel fled the scene.
The coroner's office said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital where they later passed away. The victim was identified as Dallas K. Rosemond, 32. Rosemond's death was ruled a homicide.
Lt. Flood said Daniel later turned himself into the Williamston Police Department. Investigators have since taken custody of Daniel and charged him with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.
Daniel is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
