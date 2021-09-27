TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that a suspect is in custody after a man was found dead near Gandy Avenue on Monday.
Deputies say they received a call for shots fired in the area at around 4:45 p.m.
When the sheriff's office arrived on scene, the victim was found lying in the road in front of a house with a gunshot wound, according to a release.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that it also responded to the scene.
The victim, who was later identified as Ahmad Mahmoud Oweid Abuzahri, 45, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the coroner.
On Tuesday, investigators said they charged 69-year-old William Douglas Louris with unlawful carrying of a firearm.
This death investigation is ongoing.
