Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County announced the arrest of a man wanted by U.S. Marshals, taken into custody on October 23.
According to deputies, 51-year-old Tracy William Allen, was taken into custody by marshals along with the help of an investigator in the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say a search of Allen turned up 18 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
According to the sheriff's office, Allen was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say Allen was wanted by U.S. Marshals on unrelated charges.
