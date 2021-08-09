FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police say that a suspect wanted for shooting a Forest City police officer has been arrested.
Police say identified the suspect as 20-year-old Akeil Franklin.
According to Forest City police chief Chris LeRoy, the incident occurred at around 8:30 Monday morning when officers responded near Hill St. after they received a report of a suspicious person that was armed and dangerous.
Police say they encountered Franklin in a wooded area. When police tried to communicate with Franklin, he brandished a gun and fired at officers, striking one in the abdomen.
Chief LeRoy says that officers returned fire at Franklin, but it is unknown if he was struck. Police say that Franklin fled the area on foot.
According to the police chief, Franklin is charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, assaulting law enforcement with a firearm and three counts of resisting public officers.
Franklin was also wanted by the North Carolina Department of Corrections for probation violations including common law robbery and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, police confirmed.
Chief LeRoy says that the officer, identified as Jamie Hill, is in critical but stable condition.
