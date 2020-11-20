Suspect wanted in multi-county, multi-state manhunt now in custody, Newberry deputies say

Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Tracy Glenn Parsons, wanted in a multi-county, multi-state manhunt.
Deputies say Parsons was wanted in connection to a violent home invasion and car theft in Newberry County, a car theft in Laurens County and a third theft in West Virginia.
Deputies had been searching for Parsons since a Newberry home invasion that happened in late October.
In that case, Parsons was accused of pistol whipping two people in a home invasion on Dennis Dairy Lane. Deputies said after hitting the victims with the gun, he tied them up and stole their car.
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says they will release additional information about Parsons' arrest sometime on Friday. At this time it is unclear if he was apprehended in South Carolina.
