ELLENBORO, NC (FOX Carolina)- On Monday, Sheriff Francis with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a suspect wanted for a shooting in Ellenboro has been arrested.
The sheriff's office said that on Sunday, deputies responded to a call along Tisdale St. in Ellenboro on reports that a man had been shot.
Deputies says that a man was found shot in the upper thigh area and has since been transported and released from the hospital.
According to investigators, the incident took place along Dogwood lane in Henrietta when the victim was shot with a .45 caliber pistol.
RCSO says that arrest warrants have been issued for Desmond Dewayne Hardy for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Investigators with the sheriff's office say they also expect additional charges to be filed.
Desmond Dewayne Hardy should be considered armed an dangerous, according to deputies, as he or the weapon he used to shoot the victim in this incident have not yet been located.
In an update on Monday, Sheriff Francis said Hardy was arrested near Hamrick Drive in Ellenboro.
