Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a suspect they say is wanted on a warrant for attempted murder.
Deputies say, Earl Fitzgerald Hunter, of Roebuck, has active warrants for attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime all stemming from a shooting incident that occurred at his home on December 20, 2020. On that night, deputies say Hunter stole his ex-girlfriends phone and vehicle after shooting her numerous times.
Deputies say so far, all efforts to locate Hunter have been unsuccessful. The sheriff's office cautions that Hunter should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information about his location is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). Tipsters can remain anonymous, and if their information leads to his arrest, they will be eligible for a cash reward.
