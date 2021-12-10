WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A wanted suspect out of North Carolina has been arrested by deputies in Oconee County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Jaqerius Tyquale Johnson, 24, of Statesville, N.C. was at a home on Woodgate Drive in Seneca. The Sheriff's Office got a fugitive of justice arrest warrant saying Johnson committed aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in North Carolina.
Johnson was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center. We're told he was booked around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 7.
At this time, deputies said Johnson is still at the Oconee County Detention Center pending extradition proceedings. A hold has been placed on Johnson by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
MORE NEWS: SC State Rep. accused of misconduct, providing alcohol to minor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.