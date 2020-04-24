Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Daniel Keith Poe was sentenced to serve six years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges including first degree kidnapping.
On September 15, officers with the Asheville Police Department responded to a call for a robbery at 15 Tunnel Road. When police arrived to the Mount-Vue Motel, officers reviewed surveillance footage which showed the suspect and a female exiting a vehicle with a victim.
Police say the victim was tied up with a bed sheet and beaten by Poe who demanded the PIN to his debit card.
Poe made several unauthorized purchases with the victim's card and was eventually apprehended in Stringtown, Oklahoma while driving the victim's vehicle.
The DA's office says in addition to the kidnapping charge, Poe pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and other felonies.
More news: Warm and breezy today, Saturday storm threat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.