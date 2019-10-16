MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Macon County Sheriff's Office said a suspect who led them, and Jackson County deputies, on a two-county chase was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say the suspect was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle. The chase spanned from Jackson into Macon County, but came to an end when deputies deployed 'stop sticks.'
They say the suspect vehicle went through a yard, and wrecked in a creek. The suspect driver was apprehended and walked to receive treatment from EMS following the crash.
Deputies said the suspect's name was not known at the time of their release. Sheriffs in both counties are expected to release charges, as well as the county where the vehicle was reported stolen.
