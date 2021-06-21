GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Police Department says they arrested a suspect after one person was killed during a fatal shooting on Saturday on Jenkins Street.
Arrest warrants state that the suspect, Tyjalen Amonte Choice, was charged with murder and Weapons/ Poss. weapon during a violent crime.
According to the arrest warrants, Choice shot the victim in the head while they were inside a vehicle. He then exited the vehicle, fled the scene on foot, and discarded a 9mm Taurus handgun, according to arrest warrants.
The suspect was identified by several witnesses, according to the arrest warrants.
Choice is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center. He appeared before a judge on Monday where he was denied bond.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans released a statement on the victim. Coroner Evans said in a press release, "Deputy Coroners responded to the intersection of Jenkins Street and Anderson Street after the decedent, identified as Makayla Adrionna Brown, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics. An autopsy will be performed on Monday, June 21, 2021."
Kayla's family describe her as full of life with a big smile.
"Kayla was one of a kind, she was so sweet, so sweet. Every time you saw her she had a smile on her face," said Kayla's Aunt Ann Gamble.
Brown leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.
"To know that you just lost your cousin to some foolishness it really hurts. But you know God has the last say so, and we're going to get the justice that we need," said Chanele Sherman, Kayla's Cousin.
The family says she had previously been in a relationship with the suspect.
"Nothing is worth losing your life, no relationship, nothing. If it is toxic you got to get out, get help now," said Kayla's Uncle Johnny Sizemore.
Officers say they originally responded to the area due to a report of a vehicle collision that left a person injured. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that woman's injuries were not due to a vehicle collision but rather a gunshot.
Responding officers arrived at the scene and located a subject matching the description of the possible shooter, according to officers. They add that The subject was detained and taken in for questioning.
The female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officers.
This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office, according to officials.
