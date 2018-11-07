McDowell County, N.C. (Fox Carolina) -- A suspected thief falls asleep in a truck before making getaway, McDowell County Sheriff's Office reports.
A Sheriff's Office deputy charged suspect Timothy Howell, 29 of Patton Ave. in Asheville, with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count each of larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, deputies responded to a residence near Lytle Mountain Road where a couple had discovered a man asleep in their Toyota SUV.
Officers determined the man to be Timothy Howell, and further investigation showed the suspect had rummaged through the Toyota, as well as a nearby truck, both belonging to the couple. Howell stole a gun from the truck before making his getaway, deputies report.
