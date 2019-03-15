GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Three of the suspects accused in the brutal kidnapping and robbery of Warren and Ann Willis last September will remain behind bars after a judge denied bond for the men during circuit court hearings Friday.
Jack Foreman Sr., Jack Foreman IV and Jermaine Williams were all denied bond during Friday’s hearings.
Chandra Willis-Kasa, daughter of Warren and Ann, addressed the court, describing in vivid detail how her parents were brutally beaten, how her mother was jerked out of bed and eventually shot, and cited verses from the Bible as she asked the judge to deny bond.
Williams, from Greer, and both Foremans, both from Florida, are charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, armed robbery, assault and battery, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, arson third degree, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Mark Wright of Travelers Rest, Jeffrey Kevin Mullins Jr. of Florida, and Da'Juan Rayshard Young of Florida were also arrested and face the same charges listed above.
Additionally, Ronald Edmond and Kenyatta Foster were charged with accessory after the fact.
PREVIOUSLY - 2 suspects accused in brutal robbery & kidnapping of Upstate couple denied bond after being extradited from FL
