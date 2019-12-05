Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are looking for a set of thieves they say stole computers from Greenville apartment complexes.
According to Greenville Police Department, on November 27, a group of at least three young males were seen at four different apartment complexes stealing computers from offices.
Police say the trio was last seen in a silver Chevy Impala.
Anyone with information to the identity of these suspects or if you've been approached by any suspicious persons trying to sell iMac desktops is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
