EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said an Upstate business is out thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects driving onto Complete Heat and Air's property along Highway 123.

The thieves pry open the van's doors, break windows and grab several pieces of equipment before taking off.

"You violated my space took several thousand dollars of mine and a very good technicians tools...it just hurts," Michael Eusary, owner, said.

Eusary said he built the business from the ground up and said watching the surveillance footage and seeing how these thieves got away with so much felt like an invasion.

"These guys had no fear! They got out, they walked around the trucks like they were theirs, pulling on things and trying to pry the door open," Eusary said.

Police said they are on the look out for the suspects but anyone with information is asked to call the Easley Police Department.