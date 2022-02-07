MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Macon County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently charged two suspects following a traffic stop.
Deputies said they were patrolling Highway 441 when they saw a vehicle leaving a local motel. While following the driver, deputies say they recognized the driver as Amy Smith. According to deputies, they knew Smith did not have a current driver's license, so they pulled her over.
As they got closer to the vehicle, deputies said they smelled marijuana coming from the car. Additional deputies and officers from the Franklin Police Department also responded to the scene to help. Once the area was secure, two K-9s sniffed the vehicle and alerted that drugs could be inside.
Deputies then searched the car and say they found the following items:
- Marijuana
- An open container of liquor
- Small baggies which are commonly used to package various amounts of illegal substances for sale
- Scales
- A trafficking amount of what is suspected to be heroin or fentanyl
Smith and the Passenger, Joseph Grier, were taken into custody and transported to the Macon County Detention Center. Both suspects were charged with Trafficking Opium / Heroin and Possession of Marijuana.
