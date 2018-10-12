Forest City, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department says they have identified two suspects and arrested one so far in connection to a vehicle stolen at the Walmart on Plaza Drive in Forest City.
Officers say that 29-year-old Franklin Joshua Abernathy was located by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, arrested, and transported to the Forest City Police Department where he was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.
Officers say on Thursday the Polk County Sheriff's Office located the stolen vehicle, a 2013 Honda Civic, and returned it to the owner.
The second suspect in the case is a juvenile and officers will be seeking a juvenile petition for his involvement in the matter.
Abernathy is being held in the Rutherford County Jail on a $15,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.