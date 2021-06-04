HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Hendersonville Police Department says that officers responded to a shooting on Four Seasons Boulevard on Friday.
The Hendersonville Police Department released this information on Facebook.
Officers say that two suspects are in custody and the victim was transported to Pardee Hospital. They add that there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.
