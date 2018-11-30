COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that several people were indicted in a lucrative conspiracy to smuggle contraband into South Carolina’s prison system.
Wilson said the smugglers used some prison system operations for the operation. In addition to throwing contraband over prison walls, Wilson said the smuggled items came in through prison dairy facilities at Wateree Correctional Institution in Sumter County and through a Columbia bakery that provides bread to the prison system. Prison crews on work duty at the SC State House also collected packages of contraband left on State House grounds, Wilson said.
According to the indictments, the contraband included loose cigarette tobacco, cell phones and cell phone accessories, marijuana, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, suboxone, cocaine, crack, and synthetic drugs. The indictment said the drugs and contraband items are all trafficked within the walls of the state prisons.
The indictments allege that the smuggling operations were run by inmate leaders who “essentially employ[ed] people both inside and outside the prisons to assist in obtaining and distributing the contraband.” The indictments further state, “friends, wives, girlfriends, relatives, former inmates, and others”, including prison staff, were all involved in the smuggling operations.
The indictment also states the black market operations contribute “to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence among the competing factions within the prison walls.”
In total, 17 people were indicted on 106 charges.
The suspects and charges are as follows
(1) Baraka Nabil Ramos (AKA “Christ”): Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more; Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds; Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner
(2) Anthony Jamur Pyatt (AKA “MP”): Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more; Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds; Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner
(3) Nae’Kwon O’Nore Singleton (AKA Tarzan”): Criminal Conspiracy; Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner
(4) Alexander Lamont Riley: Criminal Conspiracy; Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner
(5) Stevenson Lamont Bailey: Criminal Conspiracy; Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner
(6) Linwood Leroy Eason, Jr. (AKA “LJ”): Criminal Conspiracy; Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner
(7) Alexandria L. Blair: Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more; Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds
(8) India L. McCall, (AKA “Kandy”): Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more; Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds
(9) Marcus Anthony Deshner: Criminal Conspiracy
(10) Floria Shaunte Latoria Lee: Criminal Conspiracy
(11) Travis Mandell Kemp: Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams; Furnishing of Contraband to a prisoner; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; Distribution of Controlled Substance within Proximity of School; Trespass or Loitering on or Refusal to Leave State Correction Properties; Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams; Trafficking Cocaine, 10-28 grams: 3-10y and $25K; Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Substance or Controlled Substance Analogue; Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime; Possession of a Stolen Handgun; Furnishing of Contraband to a Prisoner; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams; Trafficking Heroin, 4-14 grams; Possession of Cocaine Base (Crack)
(12) Coley Alonzo Adams: Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams;Furnishing of Contraband to a Prisoner; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; Distribution of Controlled Substance within Proximity of School; Trespass or Loitering on or Refusal to Leave State Correction Properties; Criminal Conspiracy; Furnishing of Contraband to a Prisoner: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack); Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of a Violent Offense; Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun
(13) Keith Everett Brown: Criminal Conspiracy; Furnishing of Contraband to a Prisoner; Possessing Tools or Weapons for Escape
(14) Vaquita Eiana Sims: Criminal Conspiracy; Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more
(15) Quantis Jamal Pinckney: Criminal Conspiracy; Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more
(16) Kimberly Lancaster: Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams; Furnishing of Contraband to a Prisoner; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
(17) Joshua George John: Criminal Conspiracy; Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams; Trafficking Cocaine, 10-28 grams; Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime; Possession of a Stolen Handgun; Furnishing of Contraband to a Prisoner
