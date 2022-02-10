WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify suspects they say stole thousands of dollars worth of products from Ulta Beauty.
The shoplifting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Ulta store inside Hartwell Village on Clemson Boulevard.
Deputies say two women stole perfume and cologne worth between $4,000 and $6,000.
The suspects left in a white Hyundai sedan headed toward Easley on Highway 123.
Anyone with information should contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
