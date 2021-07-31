SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announces that they arrested two suspects connected to a recent shooting incident.
Deputies say that they spotted one of the suspects walking near Bryant Road while patrolling on Friday. One of the deputies made small talk with the suspect but grabbed him when he began to get angry. The suspect, 19-year-old Xeviyon Rector, broke away and ran away on foot, according to deputies. Rector was caught and detained following a shot chase, according to deputies.
The second suspect, 18-year-old Eric Weathersby, was located nearby, according to deputies. They add that the K9 Unit attempted to track a third suspect, but they were unable to find them.
The shooting incident occurred on July 29, 2021, according to deputies. They say that they responded to Williams Street about possible shots fired. Multiple victims residents of the house were home at the time of the shooting, but there were no injuries, according to deputies.
Xeviyon Rector was arrested on Friday and charged with the following.
- 7 counts of Attempted Murder
- Discharge Firearm into Dwelling
- Possession Weapon During Violent Crime
Eric Weathersby was arrested on Friday and charged with the following.
- 7 counts of Attempted Murder
- Discharge Firearm into Dwelling
- Possession Weapon During Violent Crime
Both suspects currently remain at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
