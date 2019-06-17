Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis faced judge during hearing regarding misconduct indictments

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis walked into a courtroom armed with the support of his wife, but he didn't say a word to a FOX Carolina photographer. Inside, Lewis also sat silent, but his lawyer Rauch Wise spoke for him.
"Will is probably one of the most upbeat clients I've had in sometime," Wise said.
The suspended sheriff faces various charges ranging from obstruction of justice to perjury as part of a misconduct case.
“He's anxious for it to get over so he can get on with his life," Wise said.
In October 2017, Lewis' former administrative assistant Savanah Nabors filed a lawsuit, which stated Lewis sexually assaulted her at a hotel during a business trip. Lewis said he had an affair and called the relationship consensual. The case led to criminal indictments and Wise filed motions regarding those charges. Thomas Cooper, a circuit court judge listened to arguments during a hearing.
“He and his wife are looking forward to dispose of these cases this year," Wise said.
Part of the indictment also outlines accusations that Lewis illegally gave Lance Sheek, a former lawyer for the sheriff's office a badge.
"If these charges are dismissed or he gets not guilty he will be the sheriff until the next election," Wise said.
He says the prosecution team didn't provide specifics in the indictments, which he needs in order to prepare for trial. So, he filed a motion for the judge to quash them, which means to rule them invalid.
“It's really easy to draw an indictment including the name of the individuals he allegedly encouraged to obstruct justice," Wise said.
In order not to show bias, 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett is overseeing the case.
“We have a very, very generous discovery policy in South Carolina. We provide detailed reports to the defense and all of the underlying documentations," Brackett said.
He filed a motion, which states his team provided enough information to the defense based on state law. He also highlighted other misconduct in office cases.
“It's just about making sure everybody comes to court prepared to answer the issues that are at play and the particular matter to be resolved," Brackett said."There's a lot more information there than can ever be put in indictment unless I make War and Peace.”
Judge Cooper will read over those arguments and Lewis left the courtroom the same way he arrived- silent.
