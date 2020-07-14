Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Suspended Union County Sheriff David Taylor will have his first day in court on Tuesday after the South Carolina Attorney General's office announced indictments against the longtime lawman.

The AG said Taylor has been charged with one count of misconduct in office and one count of disseminating obscene material.

The indictment alleges that Sheriff Taylor sent messages to a Union County citizen that were lewd and inappropriate and included an obscene photo.

The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor. It carries a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison. The obscenity violation is a statutory felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of no less than $10,000.

An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse where Taylor will be served with the indictment and have a bond setting on the charges.

This case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

On July 9, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending Taylor from office. Taylor will remain suspended unless he is acquitted or the indictment is otherwise disposed of. Taylor would effectively lose his office outright if convicted or if another sheriff is elected and qualifies in the upcoming November election.

With Taylor's suspension, McMaster appointed Sam White as sheriff in the interim. White formerly served as the chief of police in the city of Union. White was sworn in during a ceremony Thursday evening with family present.

Taylor was originally investigated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division that concluded in February, but charges were not brought then. That investigation was launched in 2018 after he reportedly asked SLED to look into finances at UCSO. That report was eventually made public, which detailed allegations of "possible misconduct" by Taylor. Those allegations included missing money, alcohol purchases, and inappropriate text messages sent to deputies. In September 2019, solicitor Scarlett Wilson said while she didn't recommend charges against him, she said the investigation “revealed several flaws in the management of the Union County Sheriff’s Office”.

The new SLED investigation, which brought charges against Taylor, was launched after Taylor doubled back on an election announcement. After the initial investigation came to light, he refused to step down but vowed not to run for re-election. However, he then announced he would, in fact, run for re-election. That was when SLED opened the new investigation.

