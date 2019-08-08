Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and members of their bomb squad have been called to a school in Anderson County off Wilmont Street.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 6:40 a.m. about a suspicious package at Homeland Park Elementary School on Thursday morning.
Deputies say the call came in from one of the members of the janitorial staff. According to the sheriff's office, a custodian found a small package with wires hanging out of it behind the cafeteria.
We're told deputies arrived on scene first securing the scene, and shortly after the Anderson County Bomb Squad arrived.
We've reached out to the Anderson County School District 5 who says that only a few, if any, teachers and no students are at the school at this time. According to the district, the only workers that should be present are janitorial and maintenance staff.
Around 9:55 a.m. Assistant Superintendent Kyle Newton told us that the bomb squad detonated the package with a water charge, which to his understanding at this time, turned out not to be a bomb.
Newton says that the school, like all schools in the district, has a lot of cameras on the campus and that it did capture someone on the school's property.
That surveillance video is being turned over to deputies.
Deputies completed a final sweep of the school and have given the all clear to renter the building.
We'll update if the sheriff's office releases any additional information into the investigation.
