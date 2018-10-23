WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police said they are investigating after an SUV crashed into the Burger King on Blue Ridge Boulevard Tuesday.
Police said the crash happened just after 11 a.m.
Jennifer Wilson shared photos with FOX Carolina showing a large hole in the building and a vehicle, either a SUV or minivan, completely inside the restaurant.
Police said a person who had just eaten at the restaurant accidentally drove over the sidewalk and into the dining room.
The fire chief said a medical issue was likely to blame.
The dining room was empty at the time and no one was hurt.
"Had it been an hour later, the results could have been very different," Fire Chief Brandon Burton said.
Burton said the utilities were disconnected until the structure could be deemed safe.
Police said the accident caused about $50,000 in damage to the restaurant and $15,000 to the SUV.
