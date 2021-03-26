GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Woodruff Road during the lunch hour on Friday after an SUV caught on fire.
The vehicle was on fire near the intersection of Woodruff and Garlington Road.
Greenville Fire Department confirmed they were called out to put out the flames. A spokesman did not have any initial word on injuries.
Firefighters were still working to put out the fire as of 12:15 p.m.
Get real-time traffic updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.