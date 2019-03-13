GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are responding to a collision that has left an SUV flipped over Wednesday evening.
Highway Patrol reports the scene unfolded around 6:43 p.m. near the intersection of Pelham Road and Batesville Road. A FOX Carolina photographer confirmed the incident was a vehicle flip, involving a newer-model Jeep Cherokee. We also observed at least one other car, an older-model sedan, appeared to be involved in the collision as well.
Crews were also observed treating at least one patient on the scene.
SCHP reports the roadway is blocked off.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
