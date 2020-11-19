GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An SUV was flipped after an apparent collision in Greenville late Thursday evening.
FOX Carolina photojournalist Mindy Cecil found the scene on Laurens Road near Millennium Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. An older model SUV was flipped onto its roof. A nearby Nissan sedan was stopped on scene as well, but it wasn't immediately clear if the driver of the sedan was involved.
Crews managed to flip the SUV to load onto a wrecker just before 11:45 p.m.
We've reached out to Greenville PD for details. The county coroner's office tells us they were not summoned to this scene.
