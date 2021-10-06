GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville Police Department was sent to a crash on Worley Road near the intersection of Arcadia Drive Wednesday.
Fox Carolina News had a crew on scene that says a white BMW SUV hit a power line, caused a small explosion and knocked out the power in the area.
Police say the collision caused some injuries.
According to Duke Energy, the power was restored at 9 p.m.
Stay tuned, as we work to learn more about what happened.
