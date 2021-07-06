SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Simpsonville neighbors will have the chance to voice their opinions tonight on a possible new development that more than 800 people have already petitioned against.
The planning commission is hosting a public hearing on rezoning 506 NE Main Street to an innovative development, which would allow for the 8.73 acres to become commercial space and 48 townhomes.
Some neighbors on Perry Street, which runs behind the proposed development, said the plans don't fit with what's already there.
"I just hope they don't go overboard," said Richard Holford, who has lived on Perry for 20 years. "'Oh yeah, more, more. See how many people we can pack in a square foot.' Stuff like that. We don't need it."
The development, called The Haven, would have 7 units per acre. On Perry Street the average lot is half an acre.
"This is just going to be so much. So many more people. So much more traffic. I'm just totally against it on that basis," said Bill Johnston, who also lives on Perry Street.
With a higher population density, Johnston fears traffic turning onto Main Street will become more dangerous.
Johnston said accidents are common enough. His car was totaled when turning onto Main Street several years ago.
"It's not just us in this community. Anybody in this state, county, city, Fountain Inn [or] Greenville that travels up and down this road is going to be impacted," Johnston said.
Several neighbors tell us they aren't opposed to all development. For example, they'd be happy to see another lower density street like theirs instead of townhomes.
"[Development is] amazing and it's good if it's done in the right way," Holford said.
This isn't the first time the city has considered rezoning the property. Council voted against it for the same development plan in April 2020, saying the plans weren't creative enough to qualify as an innovative development.
The public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 118 NE Main St.
