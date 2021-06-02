BRYSON CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Swain County deputies are investigating after a body was found in a fatal house fire early Tuesday morning.
According to deputies, upon arrival to a house fire in the Franklin Grove area, deputies found a fully involved fire scene. Once fire crews extinguished the fire and did a sweep of the residence, a body was found.
Deputies said the SBI was contacted for an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victim yet.
Anyone with information about this fatal house fire is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 488-0159 and ask to speak to detective Caroly Posey.
