BRYSON CITY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Swain County Sheriff's Office is warning people about phone call scams after receiving several complaints.
According to the Sheriff's Office, an imposter is claiming to work for the Sheriff's Office and is using Swain County deputies' and judicial officials names during the call.
The Sheriff's Office says they want people to know their office will never call and say that you need to pay them directly for anything nor will it turn into a criminal matter.
If anyone receives one of these calls asking you to pay the Sheriff's Office money or gift cards, hand up and contact the Swain County Sheriff's Office at 828-488-0159 or 828-488-2196 if after hours.
