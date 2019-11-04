GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials want your input on what the Swamp Rabbit Trail expansion will look like.
Monday night, a meeting was held at the University Center in Greenville to talk about new changes that could be coming.
The 4.5 mile Green-Line extension proposed is being headed by the developer Stantec's Urban Places. Monday night, they were continuing a study for their master plan, the purpose of which is to use recommendations from the community in their drafts for redevelopment.
Among the options for new attractions considered: A mapping station, which would go in tandem with a new welcome center, as well as other more vibrant attractions like a graffiti station to showcase local art on the trails.
Developers say they're excited for what the future holds.
"We can connect neighborhoods. Make safer sidewalks. We're also looking for places to redevelop to things that are more compatible along the trail edge," said Craig Lewis with Stantec's Urban Places.
"We're also helping to prioritize," he added. "We'd really like people to help us figure out where to spend our dollars going forward."
Another big point of interest is how the trail's extensions could connect to nearby neighborhoods. The city has said this element of public and private partnership is important to the project.
They want as many people to have access to the new trails as possible.
This meeting was just one of several opportunities the public will get to weigh in on what the new trail will look like. The next meeting will be during the first week of December.
