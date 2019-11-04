GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Greenville has informed media they have hired crews to develop a master plan for the area located along the proposed 4.5 mile extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
Greenville City hired Santec's Urban Places. The study area for the master plan includes private property and public right-of-way located within a quarter of a mile on either side of the trail’s proposed route along Laurens Road from Cleveland Park.
The objectives of the master plan are to develop policy and land use recommendations, conceptual plans for key redevelopment and multi-use trail extension.
A kick-off meeting was held on November 3rd, to provide community engagement opportunities, that will be available over the next six months.
