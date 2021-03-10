Nicole Razor

GREENVILLE, SC ( Fox Carolina ) - The Swamp Rabbits are celebrating women in sports this Women's History Month.
 
It's called the Women's in Sports night.
 
Not only will there be an all-girl tournament, but also an all-woman panel with coaches, an Olympian, and leaders in sports.
  
Nicole Razor is the associate head basketball coach for Anderson University and also a panelist.
 
"I want us, as a community, to continue to grow to encourage women to step out of their comfort zone and allow opportunities for them to excel," Razor said.
 
She hopes to provide guidance for aspiring women and learn from others on the panel.
 
"I'm going to be picking their brain, asking them a lot of questions. That way, I can continue to pass the torch to future women," said Razor.
 
Swamp Rabbits Corporate and Community Director Tim Vieira says they're happy to host the panel.
 
"Our goal out of this is girl scouts, youth hockey, girls that are going through school, to be able have role models; someone to look up to," Vieira said.
 
He describes what to expect during the event.
 
"We have six panelists, along with a moderator, who will be able to begin to share their stories, their career paths of how they how they have gotten where they are in athletics," Vieira said.
 
There will be an all-girl youth game after the panel. Razor hopes those who participate take away more than just a hockey game.
 
"For so long, we've been doubted, almost pushed back, pushed aside, but we're just as ready to excel in the rules as men are. And we are going to continue to do so," said Razor.
 
The latest NCAA statistics show while more women play college sports than ever before, just over 40 percent of their women's teams have a head coach who is a woman.
 
Due to social distancing guidelines, there is a limit of 100 seats for the panel.
 
To learn more, visit here.
 
The event takes place Saturday, March 13 at 5 p.m. at Bon Secours Arena. The game will follow at 7 p.m.

