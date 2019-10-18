GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina News) -- Tonight is the first night that you're going to see the Swamp Rabbits at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, but you've might have seen them out around Greenville over the past month. They've been in the community giving back as part of their 30 Days of Hope.
"People are supporting us by coming to our games and we really want to support Greenville,” said Lindsey Fulcher, Swamp Rabbits reporter and community engagement director. "People are out there and they need volunteers and we've got the time, we've got the players who are hungry for it so why not?"
Fulcher said the team has volunteered all around the community every day for the past 30 days. Their stops have included hospitals, nursing homes, charity runs and schools.
If you want to find out exactly how much time they've put in, you'll have to be at tonight's game.
"We're going to mention that there's 720 hours in 30 days and just how any that the Greenville Swamp Rabbits served of those,” Fulcher said.
The team is also holding a bounce back promotion this weekend. A ticket stub from Friday’s home game against the Jacksonville Icemen will get you into their Sunday game at the Wellness Arena for free.
The home opener starts at 7 p.m.
