SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said their SWAT team was called to assist deputies deliver an arrest warrant following an armed robbery.
Deputies and SWAT descended on a home along Briarwood Drive to take Nehemiah Truth Dawson, 20, into custody.
Deputies said Dawson was charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday on Seyle Street, which involved three other suspects.
Deputies said the robbery victim came home to find four people sitting in his home who had reportedly been let in by his roommate. When the victim went into his room, the four people followed him, pulled out guns, and demanded cash before fleeing in a vehicle.
Deputies said Dawson is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and petit larceny.
Deputies have not said if the other suspects involved have been identified.
