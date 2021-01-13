GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville police responded to a shooting just after midnight on Wednesday
Around 25 to 30 officers from Greenville and Spartanburg County, Greenville, Greer, Duncan and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding.
A SWAT team is responding on scene as well.
The Pelham Batesville Fire Department and several EMS units are also on scene.
The reason for their presence is unconfirmed at this time.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
