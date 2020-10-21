BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office and SWAT team responded to a residence on Holland Drive after a shooting incident in Belton.
According to the sheriff's office, there was a shooting incident in Belton on AC Garrison Road. Deputies say the suspect from this incident could be inside the residence on Holland Drive.
Deputies and SWAT said the suspect eventually was taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect has not been identified as of writing.
