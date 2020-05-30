TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County’s SWAT team was called to an address on Boswell Circle near Travelers Rest Saturday night, according to emergency dispatchers.
Dispatch said deputies initially responded to a call about an assault and then the SWAT team was called in for a barricaded suspect.
Witnesses tell us dozens of police vehicles and the SWAT truck were on the scene just before 9 p.m.
According to our crews on scene the situation was cleared as of 10 p.m.
