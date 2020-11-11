Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a SWAT standoff that prompted an Upstate school to go on a precautionary lockout is over.
According to Greenville County dispatch, SWAT was called to a home on Heritage Drive in between Simpsonville and Fountain Inn.
Because of the proximity to the home, Rudolph Gordon School located on Scuffletown Road was placed on lockout.
Deputies said the suspect was barricaded in a home while deputies were working to serve warrants for a carjacking and burglary.
Just before 11:30 deputies advised that the standoff had ended and the suspect was taken into custody.
Deputies said the suspect was bitten by a K-9 during the apprehension and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Deputies said the suspect's name and charges would be released later.
