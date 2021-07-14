ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sherriff's Office confirmed that its SWAT team was requested to assist serving warrants to a wanted person near Old Green Pond Rd.
The person was arrested without incident a short time later, according to the Sheriff's Office.
According to the Office, the United States Marshall Service was also involved.
The nature of the warrants and the suspect's identity have not been released as of this writing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
