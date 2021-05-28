GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - As we get closer to Memorial Day, many people are gearing up for a weekend on the water, but before heading out to the lake, beach or backyard pool, you’ll want to listen up about a swimsuit trend some experts say is dangerous.
We’re talking about mermaid tails.
You’ve probably seen pictures of people wearing them on social media. There’s even some YouTube pages dedicated to learning how to swim like a mermaid, but not everyone is convinced these toys are safe, especially for kids and inexperienced swimmers.
“You’re basically binding your legs and feet together so that takes one of your elements away for being able to swim. If the child were in a situation where they got in trouble and needed to save themselves those fins take that away from them,” certified ISR swim instructor Claudette Graham said.
Here’s what Graham said parents need to know about swimming with mermaid tails.
“Several different studies have been done and they constrict or limit 60 to 70 percent of the child’s swimming ability,” Graham said, “I can’t even fathom putting my child in something that, before I even put them in the water, has already taken away their ability to swim.”
Graham teaches the ISR technique which shows kids how to self-rescue if they’re ever in a drowning situation. She said mermaid tails and fins aren't the only swim toys to watch out for this summer, and warns parents to be cautious of air-filled toys like rafts, noodles, inflatable arm bands and “floaties”. She even has parents sign a waiver saying they won’t use them.
“We call it an interference policy. We ask them to put away their floatation devices. The arm bands, the noodles and anything like that,” Graham said.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, those types of toys should not be used in place of a U.S. Coastguard-approved lifejacket, but even then, parents should be within arms reach of young children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.