GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's finally summer! This is the time where we spend time with friends and family at local beaches, parks, and pools. But what happens when a thunderstorm ruins your plans?
As we know, summertime weather can bring severe storms. Park Ranger Cathy Taylor with the Paris Mountain State Park provided information on the protocol if severe weather threatens the area.
Taylor said when they hear thunder they immediately call visitors who are swimming out of the swimming area. Visitors will then have to find safe shelter, like on of the park centers, and wait out the storm until officials give them the all clear.
How long until the last clap of thunder before people can head back out? Taylor said around 30 minutes but usually one of the rangers at the office is looking at the radar seeing how far away it is.
Leah Einhorn and Lane Chapman with the Mauldin Christian Academy summer camp said, "part of the rules at the pool if it's lightening or thundering, is that the kids have to get out for 30 minutes and wait off the side until all is cleared."
"In the summer months, remember to always have a plan a place. Follow all procedures and listen to officials," said waterpark officials.
