CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is looking to transfer to a new team, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Wednesday.
Swinney spoke about Bryant’s decision during an ACC conference call.
“I’m saddened and disappointed he’s chosen to leave the team but I have nothing bad to say,” Swinney said of Bryant’s decision. “He’s one of the best people I’ve been around.”
Bryant, a Wren High School graduate, is 275-416 passing for 2,877 yards and 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 970 snaps over 26 games (14 starts) in his career, according to the Clemson University Athletics Department.
Clemson announced on Monday that freshman Trevor Lawrence would be the starting quarterback against Syracuse.
When reporters asked Swinney if Bryant had a fair shot, he responded with, "he absolutely had a fair shot."
When asked how the change would affect team morale, Swinney said it won't. "This happens all the time," the head coach said. "Players play. Coaches coach."
Swinney said everyone should support Bryant's decision.
