Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said the heated rivalry game between the Tigers and NC State on Saturday will also be the Breast Cancer Awareness Game at Memorial Stadium.
Swinney addressed reporters wearing a pink Polo shirt Tuesday, and gave some statistics about breast cancer.
The coach, whose wife is a breast cancer survivor, said breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina. He also said 41,000 women will die from breast cancer in 2018.
“That’s half of our stadium,” Swinney said, adding that Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 81,500.
The rivalry match in 2017 resulted in “Towelgate,” when Swinney jokingly called for an investigation into who from the opposing team had stolen towels from Clemson’s side of the field.
"Dave (Doeren, NC State’s coach) sent me some Adidas towels and apologized,” Swinney said Tuesday. We’re Nike, those aren't even our towels. Bradley Chubb must have them hanging up somewhere."
Swinney joked that Chubb, a linebacker who now in the NFL, kept swiping towels last year.
Swinney said his main concern was NC State’s quarterback, Ryan Finley.
“He just doesn’t get sacked,” Swinney said of Finley. He also said the Wolfpack has “physical, nasty, aggressive” offense up front.
Swinney said running back Tavien Feaster is doing better after his shoulder injury and “should be ready to roll” on Saturday. He also said wide receiver Cornell Powell “is back and ready to go.”
“We're actually talking about redshirting him, so we'll see how that goes. We'll try to get a year back on him,” Swinney said of Powell.
The NC State at Clemson game kicks at 3:30 on ESPN.
